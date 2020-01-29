Fairmont City Council met to discuss community demands for resignation of Councilman David Kennedy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening, in the Public Safety Building where citizens expressed demands with council for the resignation of Councilman David Kennedy.

Kennedy offered no remorse for his written words but read a prepared speech to announce his candidacy for County Commission. Council adopted a resolution rebuking council member condemning and denouncing his actions.

“We felt that without making a public statement that went on as far as the act and the language was unbecoming or unacceptable to a person on the city council,” said Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

During city council residents again demanded the resignation of David Kennedy because of his online statements regarding people of other races and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think the reaction sends a loud and clear message that hate, and bigotry does not have any place in this friendly city. As a student at Fairmont State we have a large international student population, and one thing that we have to work better as a city doing is trying to make things more cohesive between the campus and the community,” said Zachary Fancher, resident of the City of Fairmont.

Before the regular council meeting Jarryd Powell hosted a press conference with other members of the community to create a plan to address Kennedy. The group prepared a petition for resignation or recall.

“Whereas, Mr. David Kennedy is the elected City councils member from Fairmont’s third district; whereas, all members of the city council are ethically obligated to conduct themselves in such a manner as to positively represent the City of Fairmont and it’s residents, and whereas Mr. David Kennedy’s documented and unrefuted statements abuse residents and guest of the City of Fairmont on the basis of race, nationality and sex; whereas, said actions have cast doubt on the integrity of Mr. Kennedy, the City of Fairmont, and it’s citizens.” Petition for Resignation or Recall

Five voting residents of Fairmont signed the petition as sponsors, to start the process of resignation or recall.

“If Mr. Kennedy does not resign tonight, we will file that with the city office tomorrow and will begin the process obtaining signatures. We need about 1,200 signatures in order to take that to the next step and have the recall election. So, that will be our next step if he does not resign,” said Bob Roberts, Fairmont resident and Pastor of First Christian Church in Morgantown.

Fairmont Human Rights Commission publicly stated that they will support the community petition seeking resignation or recall of election.