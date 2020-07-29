Fairmont City Council censures one council member due to controversial social media posts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council’s Tuesday evening meeting was met with a full agenda of city business.

The city approved a resolution eliminating the practice of providing candidates for elected office with the opportunity to address council to announce one’s own candidacy for office.

Also, council approved another resolution, with a 6-2 vote to censure council member David Kennedy for his recent behavior on social media platforms.

In January, council voted 6-3 to censure Kennedy after he went on a Facebook rant where he used the racial slurs, “gooks,” and “towelheads.” In one recent social media post, Kennedy referred to college students as, “socialists,” and “scum.”

“Basically, it was an attempt or declaration to attempt to separate ourselves from those particular viewpoints that were presented. That those are not representative of other council members individually or as a group,” Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont explained.

During the meeting, council also honored Woody Williams with a proclamation. Williams is a veteran of the Marines who is known for receiving the U.S. Military’s highest decoration of valor, the Medal of Honor, for heroism in the Battle of Iwo Jima.