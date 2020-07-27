Fairmont City Council to vote on endorsing political candidates at public meetings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At Tuesday’s Fairmont City Council meeting, they have a lot scheduled to discuss on the agenda, including a resolution concerning the ability for local political candidates to ask council for their support during public meetings.

Mayor Brad Merrifield said that the public meetings are to discuss business with the city and it should be up to the people of Marion county to decide who they want to support. He stated that the council should not try to have any influence on their decision.

“It’s got to the point now, we’re through the primary, so we’re going to make a clean slate going into the general election,” said Mayor Merrifield. “City council meetings, unless it has to do with the business of the city, we’re not going to provide a platform for people to come in and talk about that.”

When they began allowing citizens petitions during council meetings, the council didn’t know what to expect. Mayor Merrifield said most of the petitions were supposed to be about city business, and a person who is running for office, coming in to say ‘I’m running for this office and I would like your support,’ Merrifield said that doesn’t really have to do with city business.

The vote on this resolution will take place at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.