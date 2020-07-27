Fairmont City Council to vote on resolution that will censure one of its members due to recent social media posts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the second time this year, a social media post by Fairmont City Council member David Kennedy has forced his fellow council members to take action to censure him at a council meeting.

Back in January, Kennedy was censured in a 6-3 vote after he went on a Facebook rant where he used the racial slurs, “gooks,” and “towelheads.” In one recent social media post, Kennedy referred to college students as,“socialists,” and “scum.”

Council members also received several screen shots of an online meme that Kennedy shared that depicts two photos of a girl, that also featured language including “slut” and “raped.” The offensive nature came from how the photos were displaying what women looked like before and after becoming a “feminist.”

“We just have to be aware of what we say, how we say it, and who we say it to,” said Mayor Brad Merrifield. “Basically, stay away from anything that might be perceived as representing people other than yourself. If there is any question from anybody, if the council supports this, that is the intention of the resolution. To make it very clear we don’t support these viewpoints as a whole, or as individuals.”

Mayor Merrifield stated that the intention of the resolution is to proclaim that the opinions and viewpoints of an individual council member do not represent the view, opinions or beliefs of the other council members, or the entire council as a whole.

The vote on the resolution to censure council member Kennedy will be presented at the July 28 council meeting.