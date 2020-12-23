Fairmont City Hall expected to close due to COVID-19 cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont recently announced that it will be closing it’s City Hall until at least January 4, 2021 due to multiple COVID-19 cases among staff members.

“Upon the advisement and direction of the Marion County Health Department, we will be closing City Hall effective immediately,” said City Manager Valerie Means.

The Marion County Health Department will be handling all contact tracing, officials explained.

According to the release, the City is focused on protecting the staff, their families, and the community and felt this was the best decision. Officials explained that if City Hall needs to be closed beyond January 4, 2021, an official statement will be released at a further date.