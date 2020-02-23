Fairmont community works to rebuild vandalized church

FARIMONT, W.Va.-The Fairmont community came together on Saturday to help a local church after it was vandalized.

Trinity United Methodist Church was vandalized by two men last weekend. Several items were stolen, stained glass windows were broken and organ pipes were damaged. A small fire was also set that did not escalate.

Community members gathered to help clean up the church and help get it ready for Sunday services to resume.

“They took what was sacred to us and they destroyed it or took it, and so that was what was the wound, but to have the community come and support us and to be with us and to help us clean up has been such a balm of healing for us,” said pastor Brad Bennett.

Johnnie Thorn and John Smith were charged for allegedly vandalizing the church, on February 15th.

Service will continue at Trinity on February 23.