Fairmont Farmer’s Market is back for the summer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont held its first farmer’s market of the season in Palatine Park on Tuesday May 26.

Seven vendors came out from 4-6 p.m. selling a wide variety of vegetables, jams, honey and much more. Vendors came from both Marion and Monongalia counties.

Palatine Park posted a list of guidelines for those who come out to support on its Facebook page:

COVID-19 Guidelines For a Safe Farmers Market Experience

Depending on how many people are in the market area, we may ask you to wait.

Face masks are recommended.

Follow social distancing guidelines by staying 6 feet apart.

Look for markings on the ground to assist with social distancing when waiting to pay or visit a vendor.

Please visit with friends outside the market area, to avoid any crowding and to allow others who are waiting to enter the market.

Please do not eat in the market area.

Vendors explained that they will continue to come out to Palatine Park regularly at the same time, on Tuesdays and Thursday through the end of spring and summer.