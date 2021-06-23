Fairmont Human Rights Commission discuss upcoming “Building Bridges Event”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosted their meeting in-person Wednesday for the first time since COVID-19 started, and online through Zoom.

Much of the meeting was spent discussing the upcoming event called “Building Bridges.” The event allows people from all walks of life to join together and have free some fun and enjoyment in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We’re going to have lots of fun for kids and families. We are going to have food trucks there, we’re going to have vendors there, West Virginia vendors and crafter’s. And then also, our wonderful organization or nonprofits are going to be there having tables as well,” said Larry Buckland, Chair Commissioner of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission.

Officials with the Fairmont Human Rights Commission said the event will be Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Wave Tech, East Marion Park.

“We with the partnership of the Human Rights Commission and the communities of Shalom and many other organizations in our area are partnering to say we want to build those bridges. And we want to celebrate inclusive, celebrate that our town of Fairmont and throughout Marion County that we want to be that friendly city,” Buckland said. “Building Bridges as you know, you see a bridge being built in town you’re wondering when that’s going to get completed. And we realize that building bridges takes time, but it’s an investment.”

On Sunday, July 25, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Life United Methodist Church will be hosting fun events for kids, Yoga, Zumba, and live music to mention a few.

The Fairmont Human Rights Commission meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and have being doing so online through Zoom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners said everyone is welcome to attend the meetings whether in-person or through Zoom.

Fairmont Human Rights Commissioners also expressed that if anyone has a cause that they need them to hear that they want to be there for their community.