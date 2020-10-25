Fairmont Knights of Columbus host spaghetti and meatballs dinner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Knights of Columbus held a spaghetti and meatballs dinner, as a fundraiser on Sunday.

The community had the option to call ahead to place orders, or to order at the time of drive through pickup. Adult meals were 10 dollars and children were five dollars. Each meal came with spaghetti and meatballs, bread and butter and salad.

The Knights of Columbus said that this was a great opportunity to engage the community, while supporting local organizations.

“One, to help us pay our bills. Two, to help us interact with the community, and three, to be able to be able to share some good will with the community in the forms of donations to Fairmont Catholic school, to the Knights of Columbus, and whatever charitable organizations might need our help during this trying time,” said Grant Knight Pat Stowe.

The Knights of Columbus plan to host several more weekend dinner events throughout the next few months.