Fairmont Lions Club throws Christmas party for disadvantaged children

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Fairmont Lions Club hosted its 81st Christmas party for disadvantaged children at the Union Mission.

Parents registered their children for the party and provided the child’s “Wish List.” the Fairmont Lions Club members shopped for specific children with the “Wish List” that was provided to them. The children were able to enjoy a meal prior to the club’s distribution of gifts.

“In the last 15 years we’ve gotten involved in buying and wrapping the presents and attending the party and having giveaways. And we all get so much more out of it because there is a great need in the community,” said Virginia Gallion, member of the Fairmont Lions Club.

The Fairmont Lions Club also provided coloring books and crayons to each child. Other organizations and individuals provided gifts that the club helped distribute to the children.