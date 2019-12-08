Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Fairmont Lions Club throws Christmas party for disadvantaged children

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, the Fairmont Lions Club hosted its 81st Christmas party for disadvantaged children at the Union Mission.

Parents registered their children for the party and provided the child’s “Wish List.” the Fairmont Lions Club members shopped for specific children with the “Wish List” that was provided to them. The children were able to enjoy a meal prior to the club’s distribution of gifts.

“In the last 15 years we’ve gotten involved in buying and wrapping the presents and attending the party and having giveaways. And we all get so much more out of it because there is a great need in the community,” said Virginia Gallion, member of the Fairmont Lions Club.

The Fairmont Lions Club also provided coloring books and crayons to each child. Other organizations and individuals provided gifts that the club helped distribute to the children.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories