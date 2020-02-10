Fairmont man on bail for attempted murder charged for possession with intent to deliver

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man who was out on bond for attempted murder charges from an incident in September is now being charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances after a routine traffic stop in Fairmont.

On February 8, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a black Ford Focus hatchback driving on Benoni Avenue in Fairmont, and when it stopped at the intersection of Benoni and Locust Avenue, the officer saw that none of the vehicle’s brake lights were working, according to a criminal complaint.

The officers followed the vehicle as it stopped at two addition traffics lights to make sure the lights weren’t working, and when officers confirmed they were not, they performed a traffic stop on the Focus, officers said.

Leonadus Chaney

When officers approached the vehicle during the traffic stop, they identified the driver as Leonadus Chaney, 52, of Fairmont, from previous investigations and incidents, according to the complaint. Chaney is currently under indictment for a felony charge of attempted murder and was out on bond for that charge, officers explained.

Knowing that Chaney has been “a habitual user of synthetic marijuana,” officers requested a K-9 unit to assist, and then asked Chaney if he had any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, to which he said that he did not, according to the complaint.

When the K-9 did an open air sniff around the vehicle, it indicated the presence of a controlled substance in the passenger’s side door of the car, officers said, and then asked Chaney if he had any “synthetic marijuana or other controlled substances,” to which he replied, “I smoked some earlier, but I don’t have none on me,” officers said.

Officers then escorted Chaney from the vehicle and began a search, at which point Chaney became “animated and mildly resistive[sic],” according to the complaint.

During the search of Chaney’s person, officers said they found a concealed .380 caliber Ruger LCP pistol with a fully loaded magazine in the chamber, to which he said, “I forgot about that.” Officers also found a fixed-blade knife, a handful of plastic sandwich bags and a black digital scale, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a black metal canister containing a green leafy substance identified as synthetic marijuana that weighed 26.1 grams, and officers also found a folded piece of paper containing white hard rocks of cocaine weighing 1.09 grams, officers said.

Upon a review of Chaney’s criminal history, officers found that he is a convicted felon, and is currently out on bond from an incident on September 29, 2019. according to the complaint.

In that incident, a criminal complaint stated that Chaney did ‘attack the victim on the victim’s property with a large combat style knife,’ which caused a laceration on the victim’s stomach that exposed the victim’s organs.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded the report of a fight at a residence in Fairmont, after Chaney arrived at the police station requesting help. He explained that he had been in a fight at a residence on Maple Avenue, officers said.

When officers arrived at the residence, they observed the victim laying on the porch of his residence with a bloody towel over his lower abdomen and the officers could see the victim’s organ’s exposed due to a large laceration across his stomach, according to the complaint, and only held in place by the towel covering them.

Witnesses to the incident claimed that the victim had been injured by Chaney, after he had attempted to run over the victim with his vehicle, then got out and chased the victim onto his property while brandishing a knife and yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ officers explained.

Chaney was out on bond from the September incident, but was indicted for the charge of attempted first-degree murder on February 3.

Chaney is now being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.