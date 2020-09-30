Fairmont Medical Center officials share future plans for the Marion County Facility

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wednesday marked three months exactly from the grand opening of the Fairmont Medical Center.

After months of missing an essential service at home, WVU Medicine moved into the facility formally known as Fairmont Regional Medical Center. CEO Albert Wright said since day one, the operation has been running smoothly.

The medical center takes in an average of 30-40 patients daily. Wright said this high intake of patients is why WVU Medicine will expand services from the original plan they had with the medical center

Ruby Memorial and UHC are where the majority of the patients go within WVU Medicine. Wright said in-between those two hospitals is the heart of it all in Marion county, and they are proud to be able to expand services for residents in that community.

“We are trying to build an integrated healthcare system all throughout the state. We’ve got hospitals all around the state, clinics and care points all around the state, this just strengthens our capability to approve the health of the population and meet our mission as the academic medical center, the land grant university in the state of West Virginia. Fairmont, we always had a good relationship with the old hospital, but having it be right in the family and coordinated is good for everyone. It will allow for ease in the future when patients are treated.” CEO, Albert Wright

Wright said they have already begun expanding physician resources at the hospital, and within two months they will finalize the plans for expansions in other areas of the hospital.