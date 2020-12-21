Fairmont Police: A man has been charged after holding woman hostage, forcing her to perform sexual acts at knifepoint

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after holding a woman hostage and forcing her to perform sexual acts at knifepoint at a residence in Fairmont, officers said.

On December 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue regarding a possible hostage situation, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Abruzzino

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a witness who stated that Robert Abruzzino, 67, of Fairmont, had “a female held hostage over an hour with a knife,” officers said.

As officers approached the door to announce themselves, “the victim ran out of the door,” and officers commanded Abruzzino to drop the knife, to which he complied, according to the complaint.

After Abruzzino was detained, officers spoke with the victim, who said that “Abruzzino held her at knifepoint and made her take her shirt and bra off so she wouldn’t run away,” officers said.

The victim stated that “after [Abruzzino] made her take her top off he made [her] give him oral sex as he held her at knifepoint,” according to the complaint.

Abruzzino has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.