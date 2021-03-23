Fairmont Police Department issues missing person alert for man last seen in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is asking the public for their help in locating a missing person.

According to officials, on March 16, 2021, Isaiah James Edgell went to Fairmont to help a friend fix her vehicle. Isaiah Edgell was last seen on Bison Street between 9-10 p.m.

Officials explained that after working on her car, he stated that he was going to drive around Fairmont before having to go to work on the morning of March 17.

Edgell did not show up for work on that day, according to a press release from the department. He has residences in both Preston County and Doddridge County. Edgell and his truck have not been located at either of his residences, according to officials. Additionally, Edgell’s cell phone last had cellular activity in Harrison County on March 16.

Edgell was last seen driving a red 2003 Ford F-150. He is six feet tall weighs approximately 245 lbs with gray hair and is approximately 55 years old.

Isaiah Edgell

2003 Ford F-150

Those who may have any information on his location are advised to contact the Fairmont Police Department.