Fairmont police investigate gunshot incident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a gunshot incident that happened on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont, Friday night.

According officials with the Marion County 911 center, first responders were alerted to reports of gunshots at 8:59 p.m.

There is no word yet on if there was any injuries or if anyone is in custody at this time. Those who responded were still on scene at 11:37 p.m.

We are waiting for confirmation from the Fairmont Police Department and will continue to update this story as more details about this incident becomes available.