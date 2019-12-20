Fairmont Region Medical Center’s “Pep Squad” gives 1,000 cookies and other donations to union mission

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s “Pep Squad” went to the Union Mission Friday to give multiple donations, including more than 1,000 cookies.

Sandra Fluharty said she and other employees with Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s pep squad, a group started to raise morale of the hospital consisting of Charli Utt, Chris Menendez, Chrissy Toothman, Krystal Satterfield, Yvonne Hershman and Fluharty.

The idea to send food to the Union Mission came about when Menendez was talking with the pastor who ran the mission and he mentioned that they could use dessert items for donations, since most people donated non-perishables and dinner food items, according to Fluharty.

The medical center’s pep squad then went into action by posting donation boxes around the hospital to collect warm winter clothing items like coats and hats, as well as collecting monetary donations from individual employees in order to purchase cookies for the mission, Fluharty said.

When the pep squad went to the mission, they arrived with more than 1,000 cookies, as well as about eight large sacks full of winter clothing; another eight sacks were also given to the United Way of Marion County, according to Fluharty.

Other perishable and non-perishable food items were donated from employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the pep squad also gave those items to the union mission, Fluharty said.