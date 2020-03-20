Fairmont Regional Medical Center officially closes; Marion Co. EMS prepares to adapt

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Regional Medical Center officially closed its doors on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Alecto, the parent company of FRMC, announced the hospital would permanently close on February 18, citing financial losses. Employees were then given 60 days to prepare for the closure. However, the closure occurred on Thursday, just one month and one day from the original closure announcement.

Final call at Fairmont Regional Medical Center

Despite the sudden closure, Marion County EMS has been working hard with United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be prepared for this exact situation. Assistant Chief of Marion County EMS Stephanie Vandetta, through all the what if’s in the past month, they feel as if they are in a solid spot moving forward.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do if there wasn’t a hospital,” said Vandetta. “We are very excited we have two hospitals that are willing to come in to our area and serve the citizens of Marion county.” ​

Marion County EMS workers said they are currently ready for any situation. In addition, other agencies are currently on standby in case more employment is needed in the future. EMS officials said the rescue squad’s primary mission is to make sure the community members feel safe where they live, because they were like family.

“The ER staff is outstanding. We’ve worked hand in hand with them up there, over the years. we’re definitely going to miss them they’re like our family,” said Vandetta. ​

The main focus over the last month has been getting all patients who were currently at Fairmont Regional Medical Center safely to a new facility to provide them with the care they need. The final two patients of Fairmont Regional Medical Center left the hospital on Thursday afternoon.