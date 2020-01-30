Fairmont residents file official petition against David Kennedy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Residents in Fairmont filed a petition to recall David Kennedy’s name from the ballet for the election in November 2020.

After Tuesday night’s meeting, where citizens expressed their demands of resignation with city council, residents were advised to take up the community petition to ensure the removal of Kennedy from his position.

Residents in Fairmont estimated that they will need somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 signature on the petition; but they said the only way to respond to bad speech, is with more speech. They also respect Kennedy for expressing his first amendment rights, but they will do the same and for the better of the city.

“Fairmont is posed to grow by leaps and bound in the next 5 to 10 years, and I want to help that along. The proper leadership, in the city, can help that,” said David Knapp, a resident in Fairmont. “Proper leadership being moral characteristic, acceptance of all cultures, faiths, creed, races, you name it. We need Fairmont to be a step ahead of every other city in the state, otherwise businesses won’t want to move here, people wont want to move here. Everyone complains about a job issue in West Virginia, the jobs will come, if the environment is accepting to it.”

The uproar in the community all started online, when the councilman made derogatory remarks regarding people of other races and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

The petition has been filed and they are waiting review to begin collecting signatures.