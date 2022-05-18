FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Rotary Club of South Fairmont donated $5,100 for disaster relief for Ukraine on Wednesday.

From March 3 to April 30, Rotary International has prioritized funding for humanitarian aid supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

According to the United Nations, more than 5 million families have fled the war in Ukraine and are now in need of assistance.

“Rotary is about service above one’s self, and so it’s just an honor to be able to participate in this, we know that through the Rotary Foundation, lots of organizations in those affected areas are going to be able to put this money to good use,” said Tara Stevens, Chairperson with Rotary Club of South Fairmont.

Rotary International has raised more than $14 million dollars, helping people worldwide by providing essential items like food, water, medicine, and clothing.

$2.2 million has already been given to people impacted by the war in Ukraine and the Rotary Foundation will continue to use donations for further humanitarian aid.