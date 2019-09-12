Fairmont Rotary Club gives back to Marion County first responders for 9/11 18th anniversary

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Some businesses were closed Wednesday in remembrance of the 18th anniversary since the 9/11 attack first responders all around the world remain in service.

The 18th anniversary of 9/11 holds a special place in the hearts of thousands all across the world. Many people of West Virginia remember exactly what they were doing during September 11, 2001.

“I remember it very distinctly. I was working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Clarksburg and we heard it on the radio and couldn’t believe what happened.” said Marcella Yaremchuk, member of the Fairmont Rotary Club. “When the last plan hit there was an announcement made in our building that had never happened before. The said there was a plan in the air and the destination was unknown. Good luck. None of us knew personally what that meant, but I got everything from underneath my desk just in case I had to hide there.”

As first responders work effortlessly day in and day out for to keep all of us safe, the Fairmont Rotary Club wanted to give back to those that always give some much for us.

“It’s nice to just say thank you and to just give them a little treat for what they have done, but also we are thinking about what they may have to do in the future.” Jack Oliver, member of the Fairmont Rotary Club.

First responders all over Marion County received edible goods from the rotary club during the 9/11 anniversary to let them know how much they are appreciated.

One officer said it just feels good to be acknowledge for a job that can at times feel thankless.

“It’s nice to being appreciated and get gifts from people, especially given the holiday and 9/11 is a day where you can look back and you can see the sacrifices that first responders do make.” said Richard Babich, patrolman for Fairmont Police Department.

Bob Sliger, a 19-year veteran was working with the Fairmont fire department during the time of 9/11. Currently serving as lieutenant to the fire department, Sliger said he was off of his shift that moment, but remembers co-workers calling him to turn on the TV and hearing how the fire department was on standby for further commands. Sliger told 12 News that the appreciation gift from the Fairmont Rotary Club reminds him of exactly why he choose his field of work.

“It’s always nice to have some appreciation for your job because sometimes it’s not looked at in a favorable position because of what you have to do sometime. So, it’s always appreciated when people or organizations give back to us a little bit or just recognizes us,” said Sliger.

Rotary Club members said they hope that all of the places they have visited Wednesday feel the appreciation everyday that they work and that the club does not plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“We really appreciate the first responders in our community and want to let them know that we appreciate them. No this is not our first time we have done it, but we do plan to continue doing it throughout the years,” said Yaremchuk.