Fairmont Rotary starts new community involvement project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Rotary Club is well-known for their involvement in their community. More recently however, they have collaborated with a national campaign known as The Jared Box Project.

This is a nationally know organization, started back in 2001 by classmates, who lost a friend to an incurable brain stem tumor. Jared was 5 years old when he was diagnosed with this form of cancer in 1999.

As a way to keep his sense of humor and joyous attitude, Jared would bring a back pack of toys with him to treatment. He noticed other children undergoing treatment didn’t have toys, so he would bring extra to share. This is how Jared Boxes were invented.

“It’s a wonderful way to give back,” said Fairmont Rotary Representative Tina Shaw. “You know, when these kids are side tracked with something, and they’re focused on a coloring a book or doing a puzzle, then their mind isn’t on there health issues.”

The club’s goal is to put together 50 Jared Boxes. They are accepting any of the following forms of donations:

Money donations – checks written out to Fairmont Rotary sent to Marion County Chamber of Commerce (110 Adams St, Fairmont, WV)

Coloring/activity books

Puzzles

Barbie dolls

Books to read

Toy cars

Stuffed animals

Stickers, paper, and crayons, etc.

All toys must fit into a shoe box sized plastic bin, and all toys are accepted. They are looking for toys for both genders and for children aging from 2-12.

“There is definitely a need in our local children’s hospital, even though people are wonderful in giving, and they do things at the hospital,” said Shaw. “But there’s always a need for these children to have something to take their mind off of what they are going through.”

Fairmont Rotary Club will be accepting all forms of donation until the end of April. They will then put together the boxes, and deliver them to Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital.