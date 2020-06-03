Fairmont Senior High School Alumni honored as Presidential Scholar

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Two West Virginia graduates are recognized with this award, and one of them is from Fairmont.

William Tobin has lived in Fairmont since he was two years old, and has a passion for science and software. He is now a Fairmont Senior High School Alumni, who was named a 2020 Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

The program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. For William, this field of study has been a dream of his since he was little.

“To me, this award means so much, to be recognized at such a high level for my hard work. It makes all the work, all the clubs I put effort in, all the all-nighter’s studying worth it,” said Tobin.

Tobin was a two sport athlete, playing soccer and tennis. He was also a member of multiple science clubs, participated in many science fairs and was even the president of one of them. William said he couldn’t have done any of this without the support and encouragement from so many people.

He thanks his family and friends, and all the teachers, so many he couldn’t remember all of them, who helped guide him through his journey, and education at Fairmont Senior.

“There are so many people I want to thank. My family for one. But truly none of this would be possible without all the people who came across my path along the way,” Tobin said. “I am just so grateful, and thankful for all their help and I am more than excited to take on the next part of my journey is pursuing this type of learning at such an awesome university.”

William is going to Washington Lee University in Lexington Virginia next year to continue his studies in the scientific field, and will do so on a full scholarship. William said he is so grateful to have this opportunity and to do so for free, is unbelievable.

Tobin wants to get involved in computer science, and software building. He said he wants to make a quick transfer to a university that has specialized majors in those fields, because his dream one day, is to start his own business.