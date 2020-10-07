Fairmont State adds a 5-week online winter term focused on student success

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the first time in recent history, Fairmont State University will be offering current and transient students a five-week winter term.

During the exclusively virtual “mini semester,” credit and non-credit courses may be taken over the course of five weeks. This opportunity was raised due to COVID-19 causing a condense fall semester. The university will offer around 50 different courses over the winter term, ranging from 1-3 credits.

Rick Stephens is the Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at the university and said there are several benefits to having an additional term. This year the courses will entirely be online due to the coronavirus, creating easier access to all students.

“I’ve actually done research on this with courses like let’s say CALC 1. By far students who are able to be successful in that between semester courses, they are successful in the spring follow-up course,” said Stephens. “I think it is something that I would encourage students to talk about with their faculty as well as their professional advisors. It’s a really nice array of courses.”

Official registration for the winter term begins on October 19. Courses for the 2020 winter term will be offered to individuals from other universities as long as restrictions do not interfere.

For more information on the falcons 2020 winter term, visit their website or call the university directly.