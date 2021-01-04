Fairmont State Board of Governors evaluates President Martin’s time with the Falcons

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Board released its evaluation of President Mirta Martin, and it was overall a positive review.

The evaluation was thorough and collected information from staff, faculty, students, and the community as a whole, for input. To see the full article on the evaluation, visit the university’s website here.

President of the board David Goldberg said that due to enrollment being consistently growing, the school being financially stable, and continuing to earn national recognition for academic programs are just a few reasons her reputation remains high.

“I think Dr. Martin inherited a very good university. She has continued to work with the board, the faculty, the students and the staff, and the community to make the right decisions for our future planning,” said Goldberg. “They just hired a new A.D., and several academic programs continue to receive high honors nationally. I mean, all of that is a testament that they are going in the right direction, and I believe 2021 moving forward will continue to be positive.”

Goldberg commended Martin’s leadership skills and decision making, especially during one of the most difficult times in those students’ lives.

“With change comes a lot of, opportunity to revisit decisions and look forward. I think Dr. Martin has done an exceptional job in continuing to help the university grow, during the pandemic, with everything she has done,” Goldberg said.

This evaluation, approved by the school’s board, begins the second year of Martin’s three-year contract, renewed in 2020. Later this week, 12 News will catch up with President Mirta Martin as she reflects on her time at Fairmont State University so far.