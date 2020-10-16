Fairmont State completes 1st phase of campus-wide COVID-19 testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced on Friday that it had completed its first phase of a campus-wide COVID-19 Surveillance Testing initiative on Monday, October 12.

According to the release, the testing was completed to respond to a mandate by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. The Phase I testing group was 10% of the on-campus population, including individuals from the student and employee populations.

Saliva-based tests were self-administered by 390 individuals between Monday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 14, officials explained. Phase II will begin on Monday, October 19, encompassing a stratified sample of students and employees across campus.

The Surveillance Testing initiative is a part of the University’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. This testing program allows the University to monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make a timely intervention and response decisions.

University officials explained that more than 50% of the week one surveillance testing results have been returned with one student testing positive. In addition, two positive cases were identified through off-campus testing sites. Thirty-four individuals have now recovered since the University began reporting data in late August.

All students who tested positive are monitored by the COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The University continues to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Results will continue to be shared on the University’s dashboard. To learn more about Fairmont State surveillance testing processes, click here.