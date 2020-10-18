Fairmont State engineering student uses his summer break to return to an original passion

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State Engineering student, Jonathan Kostyshak, is set to graduate in November 2020. Kostyshak, like many other Americans, experienced the furthest thing from a typical senior year.

Kostyshak planned to seek career placements and an internship during his summer break, but no opportunities were present due to the current pandemic. Kostyshak created an opportunity for himself. He sold his motorcycle and 2012 Ford F-150 to purchase a previously wrecked 2016 Ford F-150 to test his skills.

Kostyshak enjoys rebuilding salvaged vehicles, and that’s exactly what he did. Through examination in person and in photos, Kostyshak rebuilt the frame, drivetrain, turbo charger, steering, and suspension. He said his drive, hard work, and love for this work field is what kept him motivated to continue.

In addition to his impressive mechanical engineering and rebuilding skills, Kostyshak utilized his talents to become an Engineering Graphics Teaching Assistant last spring. Kostyshak graduates in November with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Technology.

Kotyshak is now in Detroit where he started a new job with a major car company.

