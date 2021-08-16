Fairmont State Forensic Science Ranks Ninth Among Best Affordable Programs in U.S.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University celebrated a top ten national ranking for one of their programs.

The university’s Forensic Science Program came in at number nine for “Best Affordable Programs in the U.S.”

The rankings were announced by University Headquarters, an online resource for students to asses colleges and universities.

“I think the number of our program is evidence of the dedication of our faculty, the excellence of our faculty, of the resilience and grit of our students,” said President of Fairmont State University, Dr. Mirta Martin. “This a very difficult program but yet our students come out with a knowingly that affords them opportunities to enter into a variety of fields.”

Fairmont State’s forensic science curriculum is comprised of several other educational elements in addition to forensic courses, some of which include biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics. Upon completion of the program, successful Fairmont State forensic science majors will be proficient in problem solving, legal analysis and application, quantitative reasoning, investigation and scientific laboratory procedures.

Graduates of the forensic science program are prepared for careers as medical examiners, criminalists, forensic anthropologists, forensic chemists, forensic pathologists or toxicologists.

“Fairmont State is a magical, unique institution,” Dr. Martin said. “We’re a high touch institution where every single one of our faculty and staff are dedicated to the success of our students. We are the third largest institution in West Virginia. So, we’re large enough that we’re able to offer our students just about anything they need but we’re small enough that they’re never a number and at Fairmont State University our students succeed.”

University Headquarters ranks the top 100 colleges on the list based on the cost of tuition, admission rate, graduating salary, and more.

To learn more about the Fairmont State University forensic science program, visit here.