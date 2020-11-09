Fairmont State launches 2020 Christmas with a Falcon program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Student Government Association (SGA) has partnered with Marion County Schools. It is seeking assistance from the community to provide Christmas gifts for underprivileged elementary school children.

The SGA Christmas with a Falcon sponsorship program exemplifies the spirit of Christmas by helping others in need. Local organizations and community members are invited to support children through monetary donations to brighten ensure every child has something to celebrate come Christmas morning.

The idea came from SGA member Zach Taylor, who attended Richwood High School, and as a part of their volunteering during the holidays, would have a “shopping with a lumberjack.”

The goal is to help around 15 students at each elementary school in Marion county. Each student sponsorship is worth $100. $40 will go into purchasing gifts for the student, and the remaining $60 will go into purchasing gifts for the rest of the child’s family. Taylor said that this is a way to help the whole family see joy during the holiday season.

“It’s so amazing we’re in a position where we can give back and help the community, especially in times like this,” said Taylor. “It just means the world to us that we’re in a position to change things for the better. It has been going so well so far that this will definitely be something we continue doing in years to come.”

A $100 donation sponsors one child, but all donations are welcome. Fairmont State SGA will coordinate buying, wrapping, and delivering gifts. All donations will be allocated for Christmas with a Falcon program.

Donations can be made online by visiting the Fairmont State University Foundation website. All donations made should be designated to the Falcon Fund, indicating the funds are for the Christmas with a Falcon Program. Cash and checks are also accepted. Please make checks payable to Fairmont State University.