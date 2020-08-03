Fairmont State names Greg Bamberger as Director of Athletics

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University announced the hiring of Greg Bamberger to be the university’s new Director of Athletics on Monday.

Bamberger is no stranger to DII athletics, as he just completed 14 years as the Director of Athletics at Kutztown University, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Greg Bamberger has been named the next Director of Athletics at Fairmont State University. (Photo via Fairmont State)

“I would like to thank President Martin for this tremendous professional opportunity,” said Bamberger in a statement released by Fairmont State. “The Fairmont State Fighting Falcons have always been a strong player in the former WVIAC and now the Mountain East Conference. I am excited to help lead this department and this University as we build on the foundation that has already been created. During my tenure as an AD in the Atlantic Region, I have had the opportunity to observe Fairmont athletics teams in action many times and they have always represented themselves admirably.”

Prior to joining the Kutztown Golden Bears, Bamberger held the same position at Glenville State from 2002-05.

For more information on Bamberger, click here to read the Falcons’ full statement.

Bamberger will be officially introduced as Director of Athletics on Tuesday, at 4 p.m. as part of a virtual press conference.



