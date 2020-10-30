Fairmont State releases COVID-19 surveillance testing results for week three

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State announced information about their continued COVID-19 Surveillance Testing program.

No COVID-19 positive cases identified as a result of the surveillance testing, however one positive case has been identified through an off-campus testing site.

In response to a mandate by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Fairmont State University launched the campus-wide COVID-19 Surveillance Testing program on Monday, October 12. The program was introduced as a phased initiative, with Phase II beginning Monday, October 19, and continuing through the remainder of the fall semester.

Week three of the Surveillance Testing initiative was implemented on October 26 – 28, encompassing a stratified sample of students and employees. Saliva-based tests were self-administered by 10% of the on-campus population.

According to the release, the Surveillance Testing program is a part of the University’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. This testing initiative allows the University to monitor and address real-time trends and prevalence and make a timely intervention and response decisions.

Forty-two individuals have now recovered since the University began reporting data in late August.

All students who tested positive are monitored by the COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The University continues to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Results will continue to be shared on the University’s dashboard. To learn more about Fairmont State surveillance testing processes, visit this website.