Fairmont State reports 14 active cases of COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University reported on Friday that there are 14 active cases of COVID-19, all within the student population. Approximately 18 individuals have now recovered since the University began reporting data in late August.

University officials explained that all students who tested positive are monitored by the COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The university explained that it will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Fairmont State University began systematic testing of all students, faculty, and staff who take classes, work on or visit any of the University’s campus locations beginning August 5. Testing continued through September 3.

A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty, and staff can be found here. All results are based on data collected by local health departments.

In preparation for the start of the fall semester, Fairmont State spent the summer introducing a campus-wide signage campaign to help students, faculty, and staff engage in physical distancing, safe hand washing, and appropriate mask-wearing. In addition, all students, faculty, and staff received a PPE kit that included two reusable masks and a refillable hand sanitizer.

Across campus, seating capacities have been reduced, self-service food opportunities are now staffed by employees, and cleaning of heavily used areas has been increased.

Faculty spent the summer updating their courses which are currently being delivered face-to-face and where necessary, synchronously in order to assist in a reduction of classroom density. Students are currently attending class in-person and/or through a synchronous live broadcast of the course.

For more information on Fairmont State’s handling of COVID-19, click here. Fairmont State will send a weekly update as needed in regards to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.