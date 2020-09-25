Fairmont State reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has reported eight active cases of COVID-19 among students.

According to a press release from university officials, 14 individuals have recovered since the University began reporting data in late August.

All students who tested positive are monitored by the university’s COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The university explained that it will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Fairmont State University began asymptomatic testing of all students, faculty, and staff who take classes, work on or visit any of the University’s campus locations beginning August 5 and continued testing through September 3, according to the release.

A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State can be found here. The university stated that all results are based on data collected by local health departments.