Fairmont State School of Nursing receives funding from Milan Puskar Foundation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State School of Nursing was granted funding from Milan Puskar Foundation to provide care to the Marion and Harrison counties’ local homeless populations.

The funding will support nursing students to provide clinics and COVID-19 health and safety kits for the homeless population. Health issues are such a hot topic, and the homeless population is constantly growing. As a result, the foundation wanted to allow students to get involved first hand, physically interact with homeless individuals, and learn from making those personal connections.

Dean of the School of Nursing Laura Clayton said an opportunity such as this one would benefit countless individuals struggling throughout both communities and give students an essential first-hand learning experience.

“One of our missions is to improve the health of West Virginia and the global community. This is a way we can reach out to those individuals, to hopefully help them improve their health or to maintain their health,” Clayton said. “It provides students with the opportunity to not just provide healthcare at a hospital, but see how can you actually go into your community, and provide it. Hopefully, it can open their eyes a little bit to what’s occurring.”

The funding from Milan Puskar Foundation is of $40,000 for two years. The program will begin in January 2021.