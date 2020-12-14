Fairmont State SGA helps Santa deliver gifts to schools in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Student Government Association delivered gifts to elementary schools in Marion County Monday morning for its inaugural year of its Christmas with a Falcon program.

In a little bit past one month, the program exceeded its goal of $8,000 by $5,000. With the help of several individuals and local businesses in the county, they provided gifts for every child on their list.

“It went 10 times better than we could have even expected. This is the first year we’re doing it, and it really laid the foundation for everything for us to be able to keep doing it,” said Faculty Senate Representative Zach Taylor. “We did around 130 students because some schools couldn’t do a full list and some could do even more, but we ended up being able to provide for every single family, and even after that, we were able to donate to some food drives.”

With the extra funding, they were able to raise, the SGA bought canned food to donate to both the Pleasant Valley and Fairview Elementary School food drives.

“As a student government, I think one of our purposes is to help the community. It’s been a rough year for everyone, and I think an easy way to reach out to the community was through the elementary schools, and it’s great way to give back,” said President of the SGA Frankie Delapas. “The Marion County community was very generous, and we had a great turnout this year, and next year we’re going to make it even better.”

Taylor said the response from each school was outstanding. They were grateful that no student, or their families, were forgotten this year.

“The elementary schools are just, head over heels in love with it. They’ve never had this before. They do small toy drives and stuff like that, but this is the first big one. Especially coming from a university like this, they are ecstatic,” said Taylor.

Since Marion County schools are virtual through the end of the year, the parents can now pick up their child’s gifts at their schools.