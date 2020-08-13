Fairmont State University and Mon Health announce new scholarship program for nursing students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health System and Fairmont State University recently announced the launch of a partnership that will provide students with a unique opportunity to succeed.

The two announced the Mon Health Scholars Program and the F2M Partnership. The new partnership between Fairmont State University’s School of Nursing and Mon Health System, Inc. offers traditional Associate of Science degree in Nursing (ASN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) to ASN students a scholarship and the promise of employment with Mon Health Systems after completing their degree, according to the release.

Officials explained that the F2M (Fairmont State University to Mon Health System) partnership and Mon Health Scholars Program bring together the Fairmont State School of Nursing academic programs and the clinical expertise available at Mon Health System.

“Students pursuing nursing degrees in the north central West Virginia region have the greatest opportunities right in their own backyards,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System.

According to the release, students in the F2M program will earn their ASN at Fairmont State University School of Nursing, fulfill the majority of their clinical rotations within Mon Health System and, following graduation, are guaranteed employment within the health system if they pass all requirements for employment.

“From academic hospitals to comprehensive, advanced care community hospitals, this area provides the very best options for nursing careers,” added Dr. Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive of Mon Health System.

The scholarship will also go to provide financial support to students such as tuition, textbooks and academic fees.

“The F2M partnership is a true win-win arrangement,” Mirta M. Martin, President of Fairmont State University, said. “Through the Mon Health Scholars Program, the University will provide well-trained, passionate nursing graduates and Mon Health System will not only provide scholarships that help defray the cost of earning a degree, but they’ll also guarantee employment at a top-ranked health organization. This partnership will have a huge impact beyond our campus – it benefits the region and strengthens our talent pipeline, keeping our extraordinary home-grown talent living and working in our communities.”

The release explained that the Fairmont State University School of Nursing requires that students interested in Mon Health Scholars program complete the school’s regular admissions process. Once admitted to the nursing program, students will be provided information about the Mon Heath Scholars Program.

Mon Health System will have the discretion in selecting the scholarship award recipients. Mon Health Scholars will be admitted each Fall and Spring Semester. The release stated that they will be recognized and pinned with a Mon Health System insignia during Fairmont State’s White Coat Ceremony held each semester.

For more information on the F2M Partnership or to apply to be in the inaugural class of Mon Health Scholars, check out the F2M’s website.