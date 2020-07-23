Fairmont State University and partner Mon Health awarded federal grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University and it’s partner Mon Health System, Inc., have been selected as one of only four recipients nationwide of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention Simulation Education Training Program (NEPQR-SET) through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the 2020 grant funding cycle.

The award was announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. This grant allows the School of Nursing, which is one of the top nursing programs in the United States, to give it’s students real-world practice in improving the health and quality of life of rural and underserved West Virginians via telehealth.

“We had some references to this type of health care providing, but now we can take it to an extent that will prepare our students to be in those situations themselves,” said Associate Dean of School of Nursing Laura Clayton. “We will most likely have freshman start learning about it, which is why it’s so important now more than ever, because that’s what health care is starting to grow into.”

The future of Fairmont State, as well as the region and state, are bright and are strengthened by Mon Health’s commitment to help educate the next generation of nurses and healthcare leaders.

“We’ve seen a lot of it with COVID-19, the providers are seeing more patients face to face through online mechanisms. This grant will help our students be prepared for that, because I think that’s going to be the transition, as we continue to move forward in healthcare,” said Clayton.

The grant was in the amount of $499,975. For the full story, go to Fairmont State University’s website.