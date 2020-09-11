Fairmont State University announces two positive COVID-19 cases on campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University stated that as of Friday morning, there are two active cases of COVID-19 related to the campus population and six total recovered cases.

According to the announcement, Fairmont State has completed all phases of its free on-campus testing for COVID-19. In total, 3,704 tests were administered to faculty, staff, and students.

University officials stated that all students who tested positive were moved off campus to recuperate. They also explained that the University will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

Fairmont State University began systematic testing of all students, faculty, and staff who take classes, work on or visit any of the University’s campus locations beginning August 5. Testing continued through September 3.

A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty and staff can be found on the University’s website. All results are based on data collected by local health departments, according to the release.

University officials stated that in preparation for the start of the fall semester, Fairmont State spent the summer introducing a campus-wide signage campaign to help students, faculty, and staff engage in physical distancing, safe hand washing, and appropriate mask-wearing. In addition, officials said that all students, faculty, and staff received a PPE kit that included two reusable masks and a refillable hand sanitizer.

Across campus, seating capacities have been reduced, self-service food opportunities are now staffed by employees, and cleaning of heavily used areas has been increased, according to the university.

Additionally, the university added, faculty spent the summer updating their courses, which are currently delivered face-to-face and where necessary, synchronously to assist in a reduction of classroom density. Students are currently attending class in-person and through a synchronous live-broadcast of the course.

For more information on Fairmont State’s handling of COVID-19, please visit the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Fairmont State will send a weekly update as needed in regards to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.