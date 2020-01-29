Fairmont State University brings West Virginia folklore back from the dead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Department of Performing Arts in cooperation with the Fran and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center are collaborating to bring local history alive once more.

The original theatre production is based on the unpublished work of Dr. Ruth Ann Musick, who also wrote popular ghost story collections such as, “Coffin Hollow” and “The Tell-tale Lilac Bush.”

The production, The Ghostly and the Ghastly: A Passel of West Virginia Folktales will feature 13 theatre students from the University who will be portraying the tales by combining original motif and impromptu twists.

Director of the play Francene Kirk, said that she just hopes people can attend and enjoy the old stories being told about West Virginia.

The program will take place from February 20-22, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A matinee showing will also be held on Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m. Those who wish to attend can purchase tickets by calling (304) 367- 4220.

The cast and crew will also present two school-day performances for schools in the area. Those performances will be at 10 a.m. on February 20 and 21. Educators that would like to bring students to the showings can call the box office for additional information.

To learn more about the program, the cast and crew and more, click here.