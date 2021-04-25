Fairmont State University concludes weekend with commencement ceremonies and keynote speakers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University wrapped up its weekend with its final day of commencements Sunday for its students who have become graduates of the college.

All students and those family members in attendance were asked to wear mask and to socially distance staying six feet apart. University officials stated commemorating the graduation seniors in person looks different than in years past but is important to honor those who have made great academic achievements.

“This is our first class since the Aviation Center for Excellence, basically a redesign of the flight program of Fairmont State since it started. So, this is our first group that have come from freshman and their private pilot and have come to commercial and CFI as well as their undergraduate degree,” said Joel Kirk, Chief Pilot and Director of the Aviation Center of Excellence.

Officials with the university said to have a fight school program to offer to students who chose to attend college at Fairmont State University.

“Fairmont State is a small school, Bridgeport and Marion County, Harrison County are fairly small counties if you look at it relatively across the United States. So, to have a flight program a 141 School in a small community like this is really amazing.”

The university said going to college and flight training is not an easy task with combining both together in a four-year time span. Fairmont State University officials said there are no other programs offered in the state like that of the Aviation Center for Excellence and that sets them apart from all the other universities.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito

“Commencements are beginnings, there are a couple things I guess I would like to tell you, that I would share a little bit about how I would be viewing this, my new beginning,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “The first thing I would say is look up, ‘now you’re probably thinking what does she want me to do look up to the sky? Does she want me to look up the stars?’ No, I want you to look up from your cellphone because our society and I am as guilty as anybody here is people looking at their cellphones.”

Senator Capito was also honored at the commencement with an honorary doctorate degree from Fairmont State University.