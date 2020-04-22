Fairmont State University establishes a SAFE fund program for students not eligible for stimulus money

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has started raising money that will go towards a Student Academic Financial Emergency funding program (SAFE) to help students that are not eligible for stimulus money provided by the government.

Many college students have found themselves in a predicament due to their parents still claiming them on their taxes, and them being over the age of 17, they are not eligible for the $1,200 stimulus check. Fairmont State decided that they needed to help students who fell into this category.

University President, Dr. Mirta Martin and her husband, were the first to donate to the fund, because they know the importance this money is for some students. She explained that she wanted to contribute herself, so those in the community will be encouraged to follow.

“These funds will go directly to students who will not be able to receive COVID-19 stimulus money, and who need funds for everyday necessities,” Martin stated. “If you donate just $10, that will bring food to these students dinner tables, and that means the world, that is enough in itself.”

For nearly a month, the Falcon Community has been working hard to make ends meet. Some students have taken on multiple jobs, just to attempt to be able to provide those simple necessities.

Martin explained that the SAFE fund will hopefully allow students to eliminate the stress of figuring out how to obtain their needs, so they can continue to focus on the education that seek, desire and deserve.

“In times of trouble, the falcon family comes together as one, to ensure that our falcon family is protected,” Martin explained. “This crisis has distrusted every bodies daily lives so poorly, but the falcon family will not let it define us, and derail all the hard work we have accomplished over the several years.”

Anyone interested in giving to the Falcon SAFE Program, which will help students stay enrolled during COVID-19, and assist with other unexpected financial barriers, can do so on the University’s website, and select “Student Emergency Fund” in the drop-down menu.

Students can now apply for emergency SAFE funding by visiting the Fairmont State SAFE website. The applications will be reviewed and students will be notified as soon as possible.