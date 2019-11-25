Fairmont State University gets new police academy program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new police academy training program will be added at Fairmont State University for the next school year.

Students in the criminal justice, or related programs, will be offered a police academy capstone their senior year allowing them to become a certified law enforcement officer while earning their degree.

Director of safety on the campus, Jack Clayton, said it will benefit the students and the communities in the long run.

“The time it takes, and the expense of hiring an officer, then sending him to academy for training, is 16 week process, plus whatever time they are on the job before they can be accepted into that academy training is a process,” Clayton said. “So this will represent a large financial outlay on a part of communities, as well as get students ready with experience they need before even graduating.”

Early on students will be faced with different physical trainings to see if they are “cut out” for this workforce. Along with that, getting into this capstone will take multiple steps to get into, as would a real like police officer applicant.

“There will be things like background checks, academic standing checks, recommendations by advisers, and also we’re looking for clean criminal histories and backgrounds,” said Clayton.

The four year process of trying to get this academy approved finally paid off and fall class of 2020 will be the first, of many, that this option will be open to.