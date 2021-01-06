Fairmont State University has started its phased return to campus plan with COVID-19 testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University distributed its first round of COVID-19 vaccines to members of the campus community Wednesday as part of a statewide effort to slow the coronavirus spread.

In addition to distributing its initial allotment of vaccines, the University began its phased return to campus plan for the upcoming spring semester. This included mandatory COVID-19 testing for all students, staff, and faculty who take classes or work on site. Safety protocols, such as wearing masks and physical distancing, will continue to be enforced.

Fairmont State Police Chief Matt Swain said that as the state provides more vaccines, the University will move swiftly in distributing them to additional members of the campus population.