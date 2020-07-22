Fairmont State University honors alumnus from Tucker county

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The parents of a former Fairmont State University student who died last year have created, with the help of several other donors, a new scholarship to support students studying occupational safety and to honor their late son’s memory.

University staff and administration worked endlessly to raise money to put into the funding as a way to recognize and honor the fallen falcon. After many contributions, Ellen and Ronnie Shaffer topped off the Bradley Parker Shaffer Scholarship fund with the amount that is required to permanently endow this scholarship.

Bradley Parker Shaffer, Falcon Class of 2018

This scholarship will be for a Fairmont State University students studying occupational safety. The priority will be to also give the scholarship to a student from Tucker County, but if not, the priority is West Virginia.

“The work these people have done to make sure this scholarship will be allowed to be given to a student annually was awesome,” said Foundation President Julie Cryser. “We are so excited that we will now be able to remember Bradley every year in this way by rewarding this scholarship money to one of our falcons who is pursuing the same dream Bradley had.”

To be rewarded the Bradley Parker Shaffer Scholarship, students must have a minimum of a 2.5 grade point average. The scholarship fund will provide about $1,000 annually, breaking down to $500 each semester.

Ellen described Bradley as a vibrant young man whose life was cut short at the age of 24. He was a graduate of Fairmont State University, class of 2018. He graduated with a bachelor’s in occupational safety and an associate’s in safety engineering technology and held the designation of a Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP).

“They have created a legacy and memory of Bradley that will go on forever, that will allow students to study occupational safety and really pursue their passion,” said Cryser. “Being able to do that, is a way for the students, and a way for the family, to really ensure that Bradley’s name is carried on.”

For the full story about Bradley and more information about the Bradley Parker Shaffer Scholarship fund, visit Fairmont State University’s website.