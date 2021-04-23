Fairmont State University honors student athletes with special commencement ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University hosted its senior celebration Friday with a commencement honoring student athletes with a special graduation ceremony.

The university said that due to COVID-19 last year, they did not hold in person commencements, because of the health risk. This year though, Fairmont State University said they are holding six individual commencements to provide social distancing for graduates and attendees and celebrate the student’s achievements through commencement.

“Commencement is a time for revival, a time when we celebrate new beginnings, and certainly that is what we are celebrating tonight is new beginnings for our graduating seniors who, despite very challenging times, have soared to new levels. And today, we celebrate their achievements through graduation,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State University.

Fairmont State University said their student athletes are good representatives, as well as ambassadors of the school and wanted to honor them with a special ceremony.

“The next two days, we will celebrate the achievements of all of our students who have distinguished themselves through their scholarship, through their service to community and are looking forward to taking the next step to be the next generation of leaders for this country,” Dr. Martin said.

Each commencement will provide six feet of distance seating for those graduating and family members in attendance. Following safety protocols mask will be worn during the commencement as well.