Fairmont State University nursing program waives TEAS testing requirement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Several universities across the country, including Fairmont State University, have waived the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) testing admission requirement for Nursing Programs for the academic year of 2020-2021.

The purpose of the TEAS test is to allow professors to evaluate students, to assure they will be successful in the nursing program. Officials explained that professors aren’t able to administrate testing and most testing sites are closed due because COVID-19 and social distancing.

“The TEAS is really important, because it helps us have an idea of a students background and their ability to be successful in those courses, and whether or not they will be successful in the nursing program,” said Associate Dean of School of Nursing, Dr. Laura Clayton. “That’s what the test is sort of set up to evaluate and check out.”

The test isn’t an easy task, and with the recent COVID-19 pandemic officials explained that the test has caused several students to show increased anxiety and stress that leads to give up on applying completely.

Clayton along with other board members thought it was only right waive the test during these uncertain times. This way students wouldn’t feel the need to give up and that they could continue to follow their dreams of becoming a nurse.

“Our focus is always that we want to help reduce the students anxiety during this pandemic. So, when they couldn’t find a place to take the exam, that’s not their fault, that’s no ones fault,” said Clayton. “We did this as a way we could help them, so they can continue to chase their dreams of becoming nurses. Of course we will have to monitor those students and make sure they are progressing correctly, but we feel they should will do well.”

The Associate of Science in Nursing Program has a long history of successful graduates, dating back to 1964. In order to continue that amount of success, officials with the university will reevaluate the criteria for acceptance into the program, to assure all students entering the program will succeed, despite not taking the prerequisite test.

Those who would like to learn more about the decision or the nursing program itself should click here, to be taken to Fairmont State’s website.