Fairmont State University nursing school receives grant for new pediatric patient simulator

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University nursing school received a $100,000 grant to purchase new pediatric patient simulators and replace the current simulator, which is more than nine years old.

Staff said this opportunity to purchase the newest equipment, will allow them to have the “realest” version of a simulator, so students can learn hands on practice with patients in a range of scenarios.

Leia Bobo is a professor in the nursing school, and head of the simulation laboratory. She said these high tech simulators let them throw a bunch of different scenarios in students faces so they can learn what to do in high pressure situations, but in a low pressure setting.

“During the learning experience, while their in nursing school, we put them in these situations, and we can help guide them with how they need to handle these situations,” said Bobo. “That way, later in their careers, they can simulate information they have learned in these simulations in real life, to have a better patient outcome.”

The high technology given in the new simulators, allow professors to speak through the simulation, giving them the power and opportunity to throw curve balls at the students.

“Providing students with most accurate learning in any scenario is the most important part, because in a real life situation you never know what is going to happen. We can only hope we prepare them for everything as best as we can,” said Bobo.