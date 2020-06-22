Fairmont State University postpones August commencement ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced that the planned August commencement ceremony has been postponed until the end of the fall semester.

According to the university, the decision to cancel the tentatively scheduled August ceremony is due to the current COVID-19 restrictions as well as part of the mandate from the state that no more than 100 people can gather in a place.

“This decision was not an easy one, and I want you to know how much I regret having to give you this news. Commencement is one of my favorite times of the academic year,” President Mirta M. Martin said. “Each year I look forward to standing before new graduates, and celebrating this important milestone in their lives, as they transition from being students of this great university to becoming its newest alumni.”

The release also explained that spring 2020 graduates have been invited to attend the Winter Commencement Ceremony that will be hosted the weekend of November 21-22, 2020.

“I hope I get to see you come back in November to walk across that stage and receive your well-deserved diploma. And I can’t wait to shake your hand, because you and your classmates have made me so very proud,” Martin said.

University officials stated that more information about this ceremony will be coming early fall including a way for students to RSVP if they wish to attend.