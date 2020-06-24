Fairmont State University ranked top 25 for education programs in the country

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has been ranked No. 25 for the best Education Schools in the country by study.com.

Study.com analyzed information from schools across the entire country that offer degrees in education to compile the list.

The schools ranked all have programs designed to prepare future teachers that range from a bachelor’s degree in elementary or early childhood education to a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the best schools in education in the nation. This ranking is a direct reflection of commitment, and that desire our education faculty has to provide high quality instruction, to produce those exemplary teachers in our area,” said Associate Dean Amanda Metcalf. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated and caring faculty and staff, who are devoted to help students become successful.”

A variety of information was used to determine these rankings. Some of which includes the variety of programs offered, specialization options, hands-on teaching experiences, and extracurricular opportunities – as well as general school stats from the U.S. Department of Education.

These rankings also emphasize the accessibility, affordability, and quality of education at a university, which Metcalf and President Mirta Martin said is the mission and motto for the falcons.

“On a daily basis, we hear about the exceptional work being done within the school and how our extraordinary faculty, students, staff, and alumni are impacting student’s lives,” said Metcalf. “This ranking is a direct reflection of the commitment exhibited by education faculty to provide that high quality instruction that produces exemplary teachers.”

For more information about Fairmont States education programs and degrees, visit their website. For a full list of rankings, visit this website.