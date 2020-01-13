Fairmont State University received grant for new NMR spectrum system for science technology department

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s Science and Technology department received a $20,000 grant to purchase new nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrum.

These are used by hundreds of chemistry students at the school who collect research on different molecules of a substance.

Matthew Scanlon, a professor in chemistry at Fairmont State University, said the new system they are getting through this grant will replace the current system that they’ve been using for the past 17 years.

“If they are going into, for example pharmaceutical industry, they are going to need to know how to use an NMR,” Scanlon said. “This really preps them for the work force. It also preps them for graduate school, if they are going to study organic chemistry.”

The new NMR will be a state of the art machine that will allow more efficient research to be collected by even more students in different scientific departments.