Fairmont State University receives an A rating from national organization

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is among five traditional undergraduate programs in West Virginia to earn an A rating from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).

The education program at Fairmont State has had a long standing tradition of holding professors, and the students they are training to become teachers, to the highest standards. Interim Associate Dean of the School of Education Amanda Metcalf, said they work extensively every day, to prepare future teachers that coming through Fairmont State.

“We either have experts in the field of teaching come in and teach through experience, or asses students personally to what we think is a highly qualified teacher,” said Metcalf.

Interim Associate Dean of the School of Education

This rating came from analysis on how well the overall school can teach a reading curriculum. Metcalf said by receiving this rating, it says they are doing well with teaching other people a skill they will hold onto for life, and that is the most rewarding part of it all.

“The real winners, are the students our teacher candidates are teaching how to read,” said Metcalf. “As we know reading is a life long skill and it crosses all career paths, so we feel like we’re real winners because were actually helping people improve themselves for life.”

This rating system from the NCTQ is a brand new, and this was the first time the school of education was graded with it. Metcalf, along with the rest of the programs professors explained will continue to work hard and maintain the high rating.